Bullard move up one spot and Jacksonville climbed two places in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, which was released on Wednesday.
Head coach Tiffany Cooksey's Lady Panthers (12-0-2) are No. 2 in the state and trail only Celina (14-0-0).
Bullard shutout Athens, 2-0, in its most recent match on Tuesday.
Jacksonville (13-1-1) is ranked No. 8 this week. The Maidens handed Diboll a 15-0 loss on Tuesday evening in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.