Girl's Soccer: JHS, Bullard ranked in top 20 in region

Both the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team and the Bullard Lady Panthers are included in the top 20 in the initial Lethal Enforcer's Texas High School Soccer poll, which was revealed on Monday.
The Maidens are ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, Region 2, and the Lady Panthers are slotted No. 13.
The top five clubs in the region are Celina, Gainesville, Anna, Frisco Panther Creek and Sulphur Springs.
Jacksonville is coached by Colten McCown while Tiffany Cooksey is in charge of the Lady Panther program.
