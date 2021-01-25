Girls Soccer: Lady Panthers maul Lady Mavericks, 6-0

Despite having to play the entire match in the pouring rain on Friday evening, the Bullard Lady Panthers were still able to go out and take care of business by blanking Marshall, 6-0, in a non-conference match.
Bullard (8-1-1) led 3-0 at halftime, getting first-half goals from Tatum Rigsby and a pair from Addy Cummings.
About four minutes into the final period Liz Conner punched a shot in, after taking a nice pass from Milley Bryan.
Katelynn Henics and Jaden Jeter went on to all goals for the Lady Panthers.
Bullard's last score of the match came Emily Clark, playing as a forward, scored on a shot that beat the Lady Mav keeper to her left.
Carley Pawlak had two assists in the match for team Bullard.
The Lady Panthers will open district play at 7 p.m. Tuesday by traveling to Chapel Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.