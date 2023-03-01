PALESTINE - Jacksonville, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, remained alone at the top of District 16-4A standings after dumping Palestine Westwood 16-0 at Panther Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Maidens (17-1-1, 9-0) continue to lead Palestine by one game in the conference standings. Palestine pounded Trinity, 17-0, on Tuesday.
Highlights from Jacksonville's win on Tuesday, according to Maidens' head coach Colten McCown, include Emily Barerra, the team's freshman goal keeper, scoring her first goal as a member of the varsity and Lauren Wade, also a freshman, knocking in Jacksonville's 100th goal of the season.
The clean sheet victory was Jacksonville's 13th of the season.
The Maidens will be back on the road on Friday when a trip to Hudson will be on tap.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Jacksonville 5, Westwood 2.
