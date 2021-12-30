GLEN EVANS CLASSIC: Tigers win championship; Lady Tigers finish second

Troup's Bracey Cover (5) was named as the Most Valuable Player in the Glen Evans Classic on Wednesday, while Trevor Padia (14) was named to the all-tournament team. The Tigers went 4-0 in the classic and won first place.

TROUP — Troup wrapped up play in the Glen Evans Classic on Wednesday by recording wins over Laneville (45-29) and Winona (39-32).

The Tigers (14-5) went 4-0 in the classic and garnered the championship.

Frankston came in second place, followed by Laneville.

Troup's Bracey Cover, a senior shooting guard, was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Another Tiger, Trae Davis (Soph.), picked up the Top Defensive Player accolade.

Earning spots on the all-tournament team from Troup were Logan Womack and Trevor Padia.

In the girl's division, Troup won three of its four games and finished in second place behind Frankston, who went 4-0 in the classic.

Coming in third place was Winona.

All-tournament selections from Troup included seniors Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix.

On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers bombed Laneville (44-9) and Winona (55-34) to improve to 8-10.

The Troup boys and girls are scheduled to visit Tatum on Friday afternoon.

 

