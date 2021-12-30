GLEN EVANS CLASSIC: Tigers win championship; Lady Tigers finish second

TROUP — Troup wrapped up play in the Glen Evans Classic on Wednesday by recording wins over Laneville (45-29) and Winona (39-32).
The Tigers (14-5) went 4-0 in the classic and garnered the championship.
Frankston came in second place, followed by Laneville.
Troup's Bracey Cover, a senior shooting guard, was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Another Tiger, Trae Davis (Soph.), picked up the Top Defensive Player accolade.
Earning spots on the all-tournament team from Troup were Logan Womack and Trevor Padia.
In the girl's division, Troup won three of its four games and finished in second place behind Frankston, who went 4-0 in the classic.
Coming in third place was Winona.
All-tournament selections from Troup included seniors Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix.
On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers bombed Laneville (44-9) and Winona (55-34) to improve to 8-10.
The Troup boys and girls are scheduled to visit Tatum on Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.