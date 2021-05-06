Golf: Brook Hill girls finish in 7th place at state

Members of the Brook Hill Lady Guard golf team are pictured with head coach Chad Grubbs, center. Earlier this week the young ladies finished in seventh place at the TAPPS, Class 5A State Tournament. Team members are Olivia Kim, Abby Garcia, Shamita Vasnani, Morgan Maddox and Gracie Campbell.

WACO — The Brook Hill Lady Guard golf team came in seventh place at the TAPPS, Class 5A State Tournament, which was played on Monday and Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

The Lady Guard came in at 921 in the 36-hole event, with Olivia Kim (110-105 —215) leading Brook Hill by coming in 26th place in the individual standings.

Morgan Maddox (111-115 — 226), Shamita Vasnani (115-121 — 236) and Gracie Campbell (116-126 — 244) rounded things out for Brook Hill.

Abby Garcia (131-134 — 265) competed as an individual for the Lady Guard.

San Antonio St. Mary's Hall finished at 680 to win the team title, with Austin Regents coming in second at 710 and Victoria St. Joseph's High School finishing third with a score of 798.

Brook Hill Golf is under the direction of Chad Grubbs.

 

