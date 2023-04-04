Golf: Guard, Lady Guard win team championships at Brook Hill Invitational

Brook Hill Invitational
April 3, Eagles Bluff Country Club, Bullard
Boys Team Standings
1. Brook Hill "A" (320) - Colton Carson, 76 (low score); Noah Sandlin, 81; Beck Langemeier, 81; Terry Kim, 82; Noah Langemeier, 93.
2. All Saints (331)
3. Grace Community (340)
4. Brook Hill "B" (354) - Luke McNeel, 79; Ryder Williams, 84; Luke Hemple, 95; Noah Nichols, 96; Luke Cundieff, 99.
5. Dallas Shelton School (370)
6. McKinney Christian (387)
Girls Team Standings
1. Brook Hill (407), Carly Ogletree, 80; Jenna Ogletree, 96; Abby Garcia, 110; Brett Lee Bellar, 121; Haleigh Rozell, 121.
2. All Saints (415) - Sidney Roberts, 67 (low score)
3. Grace Community (461)
4. McKinney Christian (476)
5. Trinity School of Texas (< five golfers)
Playing as medalists for Brook Hill:
Brianna Briggs, 116; Abbigail Nichols, 133; Rylie Griffin, 138.
