Golf: Guard, Lady Guard win team championships at Brook Hill Invitational
Brook Hill Invitational

April 3, Eagles Bluff Country Club, Bullard

Boys Team Standings

1. Brook Hill "A" (320) - Colton Carson, 76 (low score); Noah Sandlin, 81; Beck Langemeier, 81; Terry Kim, 82; Noah Langemeier, 93.

2. All Saints (331)

3. Grace Community (340)

4. Brook Hill "B" (354) - Luke McNeel, 79; Ryder Williams, 84; Luke Hemple, 95; Noah Nichols, 96; Luke Cundieff, 99.

5. Dallas Shelton School (370)

6. McKinney Christian (387)

Girls Team Standings

1. Brook Hill (407), Carly Ogletree, 80; Jenna Ogletree, 96; Abby Garcia, 110; Brett Lee Bellar, 121; Haleigh Rozell, 121.

2. All Saints (415) - Sidney Roberts, 67 (low score)

3. Grace Community (461)

4. McKinney Christian (476)

5. Trinity School of Texas (< five golfers)

Playing as medalists for Brook Hill:

Brianna Briggs, 116; Abbigail Nichols, 133; Rylie Griffin, 138.

