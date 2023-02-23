Golf: Lady Guard win Brook Hill Invitational by 5 strokes

TYLER - Sparked by Carly Ogletree's 80, the Brook Hill Lady Guard won first place in the Brook Hill Invitational on Wednesday at Pine Springs in Tyler.
Ogletree had the low score in the tournament.
The Lady Guard's team score (377) was 5 strokes ahead of Tatum, who came in second place at 382.
Grace Community (388) took third place, followed by Brook Hill "B" (396) and Bullard (417).
Other individual scores for the Lady Guard were: Jena Ogletree (90), Haleigh Rozell (103), Abby Garcia (104) and Brett Lee Beller (106).
Playing for Bullard was Abby Grisham (99), Maddy Schrader (105), Vanessa Chavez (106) and Taylor Milikien (107).
The top teams in the boys division were: Grace Community (327), Hallsville (347), Beckville (353), Bullard (360) and Broom Hill (377).
Jaxsen Garland of Hallsville had the low score (80).
Bullard's linksters included Zach Eiselt (83), Maddox Haggard (85), Luke Alexander (93) and Brodie Aylor (101).
Luke Hemple fired an 82 to lead the Guard.
Will Morgan followed with a 92 while Beckett Lumley (101) and Camden Wilson (102) completed the order of finish for the Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.