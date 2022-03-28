Golf: Lady Guard win team championship at Brook Hill Invitational

BULLARD – The Bullard Lady Guard linksters came in first place at the Brook Hill Invitational, which was played on Tuesday at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
The Brook Hill girls came in at 399 and finished in front of Tatum (401) and Eustace (410).
OnYou Kim fired a 96 to spark the Brook Hill effort.
Maeci Wilson shot a 100, Haleigh Rozell carded a 101, with Lauren Foster (102) and Shamita Vasnani (103) rounding things out for the Lady Guard.
Brook Hill's Abby Garcia competed as an individual. She finished at 104.
Katelynn Henslee of Rusk won medalist accolades after ending the day at 87.
