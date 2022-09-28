Golf: TJC men, Blinn women win JC Fall Invitational

Tyler Junior College golfers came in a 38-over-par 890 to beat runner-up Blinn College by one strokes to win the team championship in the men's division of the Jacksonville College Fall Invitational, which was played on Monday and Tuesday at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
Eight teams contested the title in the men's division.
In women's play, Blinn College came in 10 strokes in front of Tyler Junior College to win its first tournament in school history. The Blinn ladies finished 84-over-par.
Five teams were represented in the women's division.
