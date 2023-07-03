TROUP - A 4-man scramble golf tournament will get under way at 2 p.m. on July 15 at the Hilltop Country Club.
Proceeds will benefit the Troup High School golf program.
The sign-up fee is $60 per person. You may register as a team or as an individual. Individuals will be placed on a team.
The first and second place teams will receive a cash prizes.
There will also be awards for Closest to the Hole and Longest Drive.
Sponsorships are also available: VIP ($1,000), Gold ($500) and Silver ($200).
All sponsors will be eligible for a drawing for a Galveston West Beach Vacation. VIP sponsors will receive six tickets for the drawing, Gold will get five tickets and Silver sponsors one.
For more information contact Greg Hamilton (903) 721-5258 or Ace Gallod (903) 520-4056.
