Gov. Abbott says World Series to be played in Arlington this fall

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said via Twitter late Wednesday evening that the 2020 World Series will be played at Globe Life Field, the brand-new home of the Texas Rangers.
Abbott referenced a story that appeared in Bloomberg on Wednesday that indicated that four National League teams will have their playoff games in Houston and Arlington, while the four America League representatives will face off in California (Los Angeles and Anaheim).
The article went on to say that Texas was chosen because it is located in the Central Time Zone, which is more attractive to the television networks.
The unprecedented changes to the Major League Baseball post season format are necessitated by COVID-19.
