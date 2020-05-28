Gov. gives ok for outdoor pro sports to play; stadiums limited to 25 percent capacity

Professional sports that stage their games in outdoor venues can resume play next week according to Texas governor Greg Abbott.
The announcement cam on Thursday afternoon.
These teams can allow fans into their respective stadiums, but only at 25 percent of the stadium seating capacity, due to safety guidelines associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Leagues must apply to to state health officials for the franchises to be allowed to resume contests.
There is no change to the rules governing pro teams that play indoors. No fans are allowed inside these venues at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.