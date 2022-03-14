Grace Abercrombie named to CAA All-Rookie squad

GRACE ABERCROMBIE

 Source - College of Charleston Athletics

CHARLRSTON, SC - Grace Abercrombie, a product of Jacksonville High School, has been named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie team.

Abercrombie recently completed her first season as a member of the College of Charleston's women's basketball team.

Abercrombie, an All-State selection at Jacksonville, averaged 7.5 points a game and 3.2 rebounds.

She was a three-time CAA Rookie of the Week selection.

College of Charleston went 18-13 (9-9 CAA) this past season.

