Grace Abercrombie named to CAA All-Rookie squad

CHARLRSTON, SC - Grace Abercrombie, a product of Jacksonville High School, has been named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie team.
Abercrombie recently completed her first season as a member of the College of Charleston's women's basketball team.
Abercrombie, an All-State selection at Jacksonville, averaged 7.5 points a game and 3.2 rebounds.
She was a three-time CAA Rookie of the Week selection.
College of Charleston went 18-13 (9-9 CAA) this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.