Grace Abercrombie voted 16-5A MVP

The efforts of eight members of the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team in guiding the unit to a 14-0 run through District 16-5A during the recently completed season have been rewarded.
With the recent release of the All-16-5A girl's basketball team, the majority of the Fightin' Maiden team found their respective name included with others recognized as the league's top talents, following a vote by the head coaches of the loop's schools.
At the top of the list is junior Grace Abercrombie.
Night after night during the district season Abercrombie, a highly recruited NCAA Division I prospect, showed off her array of talents on the basketball court.
She averaged 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.
Senior Ka'Lessia “LeLe” Anderson and Alexia Calderon, a junior, were voted onto the district's first team.
Second teamers from Jacksonville include seniors Tamia Tucker and Tyshera Gipson.
Seniors Tykeria Tilley, Tori Snyder and Tri'nya Matlock represented the Fightin' Maidens on the honorable mention team.
