Grace gets the best of Brook Hill in rivalry affair

TYLER - Grace Community saved its best for last.
The Cougars outscored visiting Brook Hill 17-0 in the final quarter Frida evening to earn a 31-20 victory over the Guard (1-2) in a non-conference game.
Prior to the fourth period Brook Hill was in control.
The Guard's Jacksonville connection (Johah McCown-Xavier Kendrick) joined forced for a 21-yard touchdown to enable the Guard (1-2) to strike first with 6:52 to go in the opening half.
McCown added another touchdown in the quarter when he hit Jerry Landon with a 3-yard scoring strike with 5:47 to play in the opening stanza.
Brook Hill enjoyed a 13-0 lead at intermission and led 20-14 going into the fourth.
Brook Hill's final points came on an 11-yard touchdown run by Kendrick that came in the third frame.
McCown went 20-37-1 through the air for 158 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Kendrick was the leading receiver for Brook Hill with 59 yards.
Noah Langemeier had three grabs for 31 yards, with Von Dawson catching four passes for 29 yards.
Six different receivers had at least one catch in the game for Brook Hill.
The Guard's defensive standouts were Colton Richards (11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack), Otso Niemi (10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss) and Luke Middleton (7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection).
Brook Hill will be back at Herrington Stadium to host White Oak on Friday.
