BULLARD - Brook Hill had no difficulty in posting its 24th win of the season Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium where the Lady Guard thumped Palestine Westwood, 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-18).
Gracie Dawson was an offensive titan for Brook Hill. She came away with 20 kills and pitched in 13 digs defensively.
Other members of the Brook Hill team having a noteworthy night included Julianna Mize (9 kills, 18 digs, 6 aces), Cassity Clark (1 block, 2 digs, 1 kill, 35 assists), Mia Vrbova (3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs) and Carly Ogletree (6 digs).
At 11 a.m. Saturday the Lady Guard varsity will travel to Frankston to test the Maidens.
