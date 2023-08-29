Gracie Dawson's 20 kills powers Brook Hill to a 3-set win over Westwood

GRACIE DAWSON - The Brook Hill School

 Courtesy photo

BULLARD - Brook Hill had no difficulty in posting its 24th win of the season Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium where the Lady Guard thumped Palestine Westwood, 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-18).

Gracie Dawson was an offensive titan for Brook Hill. She came away with 20 kills and pitched in 13 digs defensively.

Other members of the Brook Hill team having a noteworthy night included Julianna Mize (9 kills, 18 digs, 6 aces), Cassity Clark (1 block, 2 digs, 1 kill, 35 assists), Mia Vrbova (3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs) and Carly Ogletree (6 digs).

At 11 a.m. Saturday the Lady Guard varsity will travel to Frankston to test the Maidens.

