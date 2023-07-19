Gracie Smith wins three tournaments in as many days on NTPGA Junior Tour

With the NTPGA East Medalist Tour racing down the homestretch, Bullard-golfer Gracie Smith earned three wins in three days this week.

Smith, a senior at Bullard High School, posted victories in the Girls 15-18 Division in tour stops in Gladewater, Longview and Holly Lake Ranch.

Bullard’s Gabe Bowman claimed first place in the Boys 13-14 segment at Holly Lake Ranch on Tuesday.

Sunday-Gladewater (Tempest Golf Club)

 Boys 11-12 2. Brenden Lively (Bullard), 66

Boys 13-14 2. Gabe Bowman (Bullard), 93

Girls 15-18 1. Gracie Smith (Bullard), 54

 Monday-Longview (Pinecrest)

 Boys 11-12 2. Brenden Lively (Bullard), 81

Boys 13-14 3. Gabe Bowman (Bullard), 85

Boys 15-18 3. Eli Falls (Bullard), 79; 9. Noah Sandlin (Jacksonville), 84; 10. Grady Ault (J’ville), 84

Girls 15-18 1. Gracie Smith (Bullard), 84

 Tuesday-Holly Lake Ranch (Holly Lake Ranch Country Club)

 Boys 13-14 1. Gabe Bowman (Bullard), 41

Girls 15-18 1. Gracie Smith (Bullard), 40

