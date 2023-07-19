With the NTPGA East Medalist Tour racing down the homestretch, Bullard-golfer Gracie Smith earned three wins in three days this week.
Smith, a senior at Bullard High School, posted victories in the Girls 15-18 Division in tour stops in Gladewater, Longview and Holly Lake Ranch.
Bullard’s Gabe Bowman claimed first place in the Boys 13-14 segment at Holly Lake Ranch on Tuesday.
Sunday-Gladewater (Tempest Golf Club)
Boys 11-12 2. Brenden Lively (Bullard), 66
Boys 13-14 2. Gabe Bowman (Bullard), 93
Girls 15-18 1. Gracie Smith (Bullard), 54
Monday-Longview (Pinecrest)
Boys 11-12 2. Brenden Lively (Bullard), 81
Boys 13-14 3. Gabe Bowman (Bullard), 85
Boys 15-18 3. Eli Falls (Bullard), 79; 9. Noah Sandlin (Jacksonville), 84; 10. Grady Ault (J’ville), 84
Girls 15-18 1. Gracie Smith (Bullard), 84
Tuesday-Holly Lake Ranch (Holly Lake Ranch Country Club)
Boys 13-14 1. Gabe Bowman (Bullard), 41
Girls 15-18 1. Gracie Smith (Bullard), 40
