Grady Ault finishes as first medalist at Pineywoods

NACOGDOCHES - Grady Ault of Jacksonville High School shot a 78 on Feb. 14 to claim low medalist honors at the Nacogdoches Invitational.
The even was held at the Pinewoods Country Club.
Ault won a scorecard playoff against an opponent from Bullard, chipping in for birdy on the par 4 17th hole.
"Grady had his whole game going (at Pineywoods),"Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said. "It was exceptional ball-striking round. He hit a lot of greens on a course with a reputation for having small greens.
"I'm very proud of Grady's individual achievement and am proud of the entire team' grit."
Palmer Thompson ended up at 103 for the Tribe, followed by Luke Cundieff (107), William Alexander (110) and Jacob Lackey (119).
The Tribe will be playing in the Jacksonville Invitational at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.