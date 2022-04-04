NACOGDOCHES — Grady Ault of Jacksonville High School will be making a return trip to the Class 5A, Region II Golf Championships.
Ault survived a three-hole playoff against Waylin Zapoli from Huntsville to earn the second medalist laud and a trip to Rockwall on April 11 and 12 for the regional extravaganza.
He fired off rounds of 85 and 88, respectively, to finished with the fifth-lowest score.
"Grady fought through an up and down day on the final day and then had to wait for the rest of the scores to come in,” Jacksonville head golf coach, Jason Shuck, said. “The wait and then his first playoff ever had to be nerve-racking. He definitely earned it."
In the team standings, Lufkin Purple, won the district crown by coming in at 643 (325-318). Whitehouse (387-367—754) finished second and will also be representing the conference at regionals.
Jacksonville's team score, 396-401 — 797, put the Tribe in sixth place.
"I'm proud of this team for putting themselves in contention on the first day,” Shuck, said. “It's been a while since we've been in that position. Things just didn't go our way on day two."
Other Indian linksters that factored into the team standings included Luke Cundieff (18. 101-99 — 202), William Alexander (23. 101-106 — 213), Palmer Thompson (29. 109-108 — 217) and Jacob Lackey (36. 115-117 — 232).
Matthew Blankenship (119-99 — 218) competed as an individual where he finished in 30th place.
Blankenship's 99 came in what was his final round as a Jacksonville Indian golfer. It also was a personal best.
The district tourney was hosted by Woodland Hills Golf Club in Nacogdoches.
