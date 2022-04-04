Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.