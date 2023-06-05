Grady Ault receives Links on PGA Parkway Scholarship

FRISCO, TEXAS – The Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) Foundation announced its charitable commitment to higher education by announcing our 2023 scholarship recipients. A record 80 high school seniors who will be attending college this fall have earned scholarships totaling $696,500 – the most ever awarded in a single year by the NTPGA Foundation.
Recent Jacksonville High School graduate Grady Ault was one of those to receive a scholarship. Ault was awarded one of two Links on PGA Parkway Scholarships. The other went to Madison Wert of Roanoke.
Ault was a member of the Tribe Golf squad for four years.
The scholarship amounts vary from $2,500 to $20,000. In addition, two students were awarded a “last-dollar” full scholarship to two of the Foundation’s partner schools, the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNTD) and University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).
Two $5,000 scholarships, the iWash of Texas Scholarship and the Gary Dunkerson College Scholarship, will be awarded to two junior golfers via a random drawing during the SA Smith West Texas Junior Invitational tournament later this June.
Another two scholarships thanks to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation totaling $10,000 will be awarded to two students graduating high school or currently in college who are the child or grandchild of a past NTPGA PGA HOPE graduate.
“To award $696,500 in scholarships this year to a record-breaking 80 students is truly incredible," said Mark Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Texas PGA. “We would not be able to continue this program without the support of everyone who believes in our Foundation and our commitment to higher education. Thank you to our supporters, and congratulations to these 80 deserving students. We know they all have a bright future ahead.”
This year, of the scholarships awarded, 67% were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 33% were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.