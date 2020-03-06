Grand Saline Tournament: Indians can't keep pace with Paris Chisum

GRAND SALINE — In its first game in the Grand Saline Tournament on Thursday, Jacksonville struggled against the Mustangs from Paris Chisum.
Chisum seized the early momentum by scoring four runs in the first inning and claimed a 6-1 lead after two complete.
Jacksonville (1-4) was held to three hits in the game, with Carson Cleaver grinding out a double and driving in a run.
Josh Holcomb had a base hit and scored two of the Indians' runs while Jacarri Hamlett socked a single and knocked in a run.
Holcomb went the distance on the mound and gave up nine runs (six earned) on nine hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
