Grapevine Faith Christian eliminates Brook Hill from post season play

In what was a tale of two halves, Grapevine Faith Christian came from behind to defeat Brook Hill, 21-14, on Friday night at Young Field at Herrington Stadium.
As a result of its TAPPS, Division II Area triumph, the Lions (8-3) will advance to face Southwest Christian late next week. Southwest Christian flogged Tyler Grace, 49-7, on Friday.
Brook Hill led 14-6 at halftime, but the Lions marched 81-yards on their first drive of the second half and tied the game when Clayton Sobecki scored on a 1-yard run that came with 5:35 left in the third period. The ensuing 2-point conversion pass was also good.
Faith put the nail in Brook Hill's coffin when Sobecki dashed in from 7 yards out with 8:15 left in the game, giving Faith a 21-14 lead.
The Lions took advantage of a short — Faith set up shop on the Guard 24-yard line — field after getting excellent field position out of a blocked punt.
Nick LaRocca scored both of the Guard's touchdowns in the contest.
His first came with 5:03 to go in the first quarter when he plowed into pay dirt from 16-yards out, which gave the Guard the early 7-0 lead.
Faith's Davis Anderson picked off Guard quarterback Jack Jordan along the Brook Hill sidelines and jetted back into the end zone for a pick six that occurred with 14 ticks left in the first frame.
The point after try was no good due to a bid snap.
Brook Hill answered when LaRocca ran off right tackle, angled for the right pylon and into the end zone for a touchdown.
The score came at the 9:12 mark of the first half.
LaRocca punished the Lion defensive line by rushing for 109 yards on 16 carries in the first half.
Faith did much better in defending him in the final half.
The Lions seemed to make several adjustments at halftime, including electing to go to their passing game more often, which eventually led them to victory.
Brook Hill, the TAPPS Division II, District 2 runner up, ends the year with a 6-4 record.
