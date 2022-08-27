Grapevine Faith uses strong second half to storm past Brook Hill

BULLARD – Among festive tailgate parties, and a pre-game ceremony honoring the military and first responders, the 2022 debut of Brook Hill football had a playoff feel and mirrored the end of the 2021 season with a near capacity crowd.
The Guard fell to the same Grapevine Faith Christian Lions in the season finale with a 14-21 loss last year.
After a close and hard-fought first half, Grapevine Faith unleashed a plethora of big plays to take 61-21 victory over Brook Hill at the Ninth Annual American State Bank Warrior Bowl, at Young Field at Herrington Stadium, on Friday night.
The Guard took a 21-20 lead on the very first play of the second half as Ben Varvas bolted in for a 66-yard scamper. Bennie Brister capped off the score with his third PAT conversion for a brief Brook Hill advantage.
Grapevine Faith answered right back on the next drive with a 50-yard pass from Chase Cross to Ben Wagoner.
Another long 54 run, coupled with 30-yard scoring strike staked a 43-21 going into the final stanza that proved to be too much for the locals.
The final period played out as Lion running back, Clayton Sobecki made another long 62-yard rumble, followed by John Raybuck’s final two score of the game from 7- and 41-yards respectively.
Earlier in the game it took one quarter for the Guard offense to finally hit stride
Once they settled in, newcomer quarterback, Jonah McCown warmed up to convert 6-of-8, for 179-yards to narrow the 20-14 halftime deficit.
The Lions pass defense was in-check however with four interceptions in the game, with back-to-back picks setting up the final Grapevine Faith scores.
The Lion defense also used a blistering blitz in the first half alone that forced 30-yards in sacks (all in the first half), for the new junior signal-caller McCown.
Senior wide out, Noah Langemeier was golden finishing with 171-yards and a 76-yard catch-and-run in the opening half.
Langemeier made one more second half snag before having to sit out the majority of the second half with an injury.
Varvas totaled out with 107-yards on 12 carries, while Breckin Westbrook made two catches for 37-yards.
The first Guard tally came out of the Wildcat formation as Xavier Kendrick bulled in from 3-yards out with 3:23 before intermission.
After another Raybuck TD run of three-yards, Brook Hill made their big play of the day thus far.
McCown found Langemeier across the middle and found the sprinter for a 10-yard completion and a 60-yaard dash to paydirt.
“Obviously it’s a tough pill to swallow,” said seven-year Guard head coach Scott Ryle after the game, “We started out slow, then picked things up in the second quarter but we just made too many mistakes and a gave up a few quick touchdowns as well.”
About the new faces in the lineup Ruyle added, “We have ten new starters on offense, and three back on defense but we gotta grow up fast and that’s what I told them.
“We don’t have the time or luxury of taking our time, We just gotta grow up fast and get better,” Ruyle said in closing.
There is a schedule change for the Guard this next week as they take to the road.
Friday night (Sept,2), the Guard will travel to Life Oak School in Oak Cliff, to play the Austin Cowboys. The game originally scheduled with Northland Christian had to be cancelled.
Grapevine Faith Christian 61, The Brook Hill School-Bullard 21
At Young Field, Herrington Stadium, Bullard, TX.
Score-by-Quarter
Grapevine Faith 7 13 20 21 - 61
Brook Hill 0 14 7 0 - 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Grapevine Faith – John Raybuck 1 run (Josh Holroyd PAT kick good), 9:14
Second Quarter
Grapevine Faith – Ben Wagoner 35 pass from Chase Cross, (PAT kick blocked), 7:09
Brook Hill – Xavier Kendrick 3 run, (Bennie Brister PAT kick good), 3:23
Grapevine Faith – Raybuck 3 run, (Holroyd PAT kick good), :47
Brook Hill – Noah Langemeier 76 pass from Jonah McCown, (Brister PAT kick good), :39
Third Quarter
Brook Hill - Ben Varvas 66 run, (Brister PAT kick good), 11:42.
Grapevine Faith – Wagoner 50 pass from Cross, (PAT wide right), 10:19
Grapevine Faith – Clayton Slobecki 54 run (Holroyd PAT kick good), 4:47
Grapevine Faith - Jackson Meadow 30 pass from Cross, (Holroyd PAT good), 1:03
Fourth Quarter
Grapevine Faith – Sobecki 62 run, (Holroyd PAT kick good), 11:40
Grapevine Faith – Raybuck 7 run, (Holroyd PAT kick good), 8:05
Grapevine Faith - Raybuck 41 run, (Holroyd PAT kick good), 2:49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.