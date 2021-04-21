Grayson Murry fires a 1-hitter as Guard give Chargers a jolt

BULLARD — Brook Hill continued to mow down the field in district play on Tuesday when the Guard tossed Dallas Christian, 4-1, in Bullard.
Grayson Murry fired a complete-game 1-hitter for Brook Hill. He allowed one run (earned) off of just one hit. He fanned 11 and issued one base on balls. A Jonathan Lang double was all that stood in the way of Murry and a no-hitter.
The Guard (16-5, 6-1) led 3-0 after three innings of play and never trailed.
Carson Richards tripled and scored a run for the Guard, and Cade Chesley had a base hit and drove in a run.
Murry laced a base hit and knocked in a run, with Dylan Malone adding a single and knocking in three runs.
The Chargers from Mesquite are now 12-6, 4-2.
