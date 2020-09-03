Greatest NY Met of all time, Tom Seaver, dead at 75

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.