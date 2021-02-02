Griffin and Minnix combine for 35 in Troup girls' win over Arp

ARP — Maddy Griffin knocked in 18 points and Jessie Minnix poured in 17 in Troup's 47-24 triumph over Arp on Tuesday night in Arp.
Troup (6-19) led 27-17 at intermission and 39-24 going into the fourth period.
Completing the scoring for Troup was Bailey Blanton (8), Sarah Neel (3) and Chloie Haugeberg (1).
Griffin, Minnix and Neel sank a 3-pointer apiece for Troup.
Natalie Wiggins had eight for Arp (2-11).
Troup will close the book on its season by traveling to Elysian Fields on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.