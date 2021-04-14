Guard blow out Grace to stay perfect in district

BULLARD — Brook Hill improved to 5-0 in district after steamrolling Grace Community, 10-0, on Tuesday night.
Grayson Murry and Andrew Sims combined for a two-hitter for the Guard. Murry tossed 3.2 frames and gave up two hits while striking out seven and walking one. Sims pitched 1.1 frames of spotless relief and fanned two Cougars.
The game was called after Grace batted in the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Jaylon Warren (2B, 1B, 1 RBI), Carson Richards (2-1Bs, 1 RBI) and Cotton Carson (2B, 2 RBI) were the leading hitters for the Guard, who are now 15-4 overall.
