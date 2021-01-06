Guard celebrate lofty state ranking by ripping Cayuga, 69-34

BULLARD — Brook Hill, ranked No. 4 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS Class 5A poll, had little difficulty in winning its 11th game of the season on Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium where the Orange and White posted a 69-34 decision over Cayuga.
San Antonio St. Mary's hall (8-0) is first in the rankings, followed by The Woodlands Christian Academy (10-4) and McKinney Christian Academy (15-3).
Brook Hill (11-1) is scheduled to host Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
