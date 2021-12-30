Guard close the book on Wagstaff Classic by falling to Lindale

TYLER — Brook Hill wrapped up its run in the 67th Wagstaff Classic on Wednesday by losing, 58-40, to Class 5-A Lindale (8-7).
The Eagles (8-7) led 27-20 at halftime before coming out in the third stanza and breaking the game wide open by outscoring the Guard 16-6.
Leading point makers for Brook Hill were Brady Callens (10), Noah Langemeier (9) and Grayson Murry (6).
Langemeier sank two 3-pointers.
Brook Hill (19-3) will be going for its 20th win of the season when the Guard welcome Brownsboro to Herrington Gymnasium on Friday evening. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.