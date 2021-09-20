Guard coast past Frisco Legacy Christian, 31-7

BULLARD — Brook Hill got rushing touchdowns from Nick LaRocca, Ben Varvas and Raegan Steele in the Guard's 31-7 non-conference win over Frisco Legacy Christian on Friday night at Herrington Stadium.
Quarterback Jack Jordan hooked up with Grayson Murry for a 30 yard touchdown in the second half.
Place kicker Josh Collins also had a noteworthy evening. He went 4-of-4 on point after touchdown attempts and drilled a 30-yard field goal.
Brook Hill built a 17-0 lead at halftime and never looked back.
The Guardl (3-1) will entertain Brownsboro (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
