Guard crush Chargers, 53-20, in district lid lifter

BULLARD - Brook Hill jumped out to a 40-6 halftime lead and never looked back in destroying Dallas Shelton School, 53-20, at Herrington Gymnasium on Friday.
The Guard are now 11-6, 1-0 while Shelton tumbled to 10-9, 0-1.
Jakub Dluzewski pumped in 12 points to lead Brook Hill in scoring.
Noah Langemeier, Beck Langemeier and Colton Carson had 10 apiece in what was a balanced Brook Hill attack.
The Guard will hit the road to Carrollton to take on Prince of Peace at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
