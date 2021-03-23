Guard diamond boys cool off Tyler HEAT, 12-3

BULLARD — Grayson Murry held the Tyler HEAT to four hits over five innings and struck out nine in Brook Hill's 12-3 victory on Monday in Bullard.
Murry gave up three runs (two earned) and walked one to garner the win on the hill.
Carson Richards and Jabin Moore each worked an inning of relief, with Richard fanning two and Moore one.
Leading hitters for the Guard (9-4) were Colton Carson (2-2), Dylan Malone (2-3, RBI) and Richards (2-4, 3 RBI).
The Guard had nine hits to the Tyler HEAT's four.
Brook Hill led 4-0 after three complete. The visitors came back to plate three runs in the top of the fourth, with the Guard adding a run in the home half of the frame.
The Guard cemented the win by scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Brook Hill will take on the Tyler HEAT again on Saturday (1 p.m.) on the Brook Hill campus.
