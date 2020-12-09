Guard dispatch Crusaders, 46-15

BULLARD — Brook Hill showed no mercy on T.K. Gorman on Tuesday in Bullard where the Guard trounced their guests, 46-15.
The Guard put the game away in the first half and enjoyed a commanding (32-5) advantage at intermission.
Leaders for the Guard included TyJuan Cannon (14 points, 3 rebounds), Chandler Fletcher (9 points, 4 steals) and Joseph Johnson (8 points, 4 rebounds).
Cannopn went 2-for-2 from 3-point range.
As a team the Guard buried treys at a 46.2% (6-of-13) clip.
Brook Hill will be putting its 3-0 record on the line when it travels to Rusk on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
