Guard duo earn places on TAPPS Class 5A All-State team

TyJuan Cannon

BULLARD — Brook Hill juniors TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson have been named to the TAPPS Class 5A All-State team.

Cannon, a 6'-2”, 165-pound small forward, was a second team choice on the elite squad.

Johnson, 5'-11”, 160-pound combo guard, was included in the honorable mention.

Both young men were also voted to the ALL 3-5A team as first team selections.

Grayson Murry, a sophomore, also was included on the first team.

The district's second unit contained juniors Chandler Fletcher and William Roberts, along with Noah Langemeier, a freshman.

Honorable mentions choices were Preston Hardee and TyShuan Cannon, who are both juniors.

 

Trio of Lady Guard players nab all-district mention

Katlyn Jasper, a sophomore, picked up All 3-5A honors recently. Jasper was a first team pick.

Alyssa Luker, a senior, and freshman Callie Bailey made the conference's second team.

