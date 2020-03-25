Guard duo earn places on TAPPS Class 5A All-State team

BULLARD — Brook Hill juniors TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson have been named to the TAPPS Class 5A All-State team.
Cannon, a 6'-2”, 165-pound small forward, was a second team choice on the elite squad.
Johnson, 5'-11”, 160-pound combo guard, was included in the honorable mention.
Both young men were also voted to the ALL 3-5A team as first team selections.
Grayson Murry, a sophomore, also was included on the first team.
The district's second unit contained juniors Chandler Fletcher and William Roberts, along with Noah Langemeier, a freshman.
Honorable mentions choices were Preston Hardee and TyShuan Cannon, who are both juniors.
Trio of Lady Guard players nab all-district mention
Katlyn Jasper, a sophomore, picked up All 3-5A honors recently. Jasper was a first team pick.
Alyssa Luker, a senior, and freshman Callie Bailey made the conference's second team.
