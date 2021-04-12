Guard eek out 2-1 win over Mustangs, Malone, Chesley throw 5-hitter for BH

BULLARD — Dylan Malone and Cade Chesley combined to hold McKinney Christian Academy to just five hits on Friday when Brook Hill earned a 2-1 win over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs (14-5-1, 3-3) led 1-0 after four innings of play, but Brook Hill (14-4, 4-0) came back in the top of the fifth when Carson Richards homered to give the Guard a 2-1 lead.
Tanner French, Chesley and Malone had the remaining hits (all singles) for the Guard.
Conference play continues for the first-place Guard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Brook Hill treks to Tyler to face grace Community.
