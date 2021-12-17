Guard go 2-1 in early stages of Union Grove tourney

UNION GROVE — Brook Hill won its second game in as many days in the Union Grove Tournament on Friday morning by defeating James Bowie, 53-29.
Leading point makers for the Guard (14-2) were Grayson Murry (15), Brady Callens (11), Herman Herder Conde (9) and Griffin Hommel (7).
In its late game on Thursday, the Guard got past Rivercrest, 54-43, with Callens draining 18 points.
Dlusewski and Conde scored eight apiece and Colton Carson added seven.
Brook Hill's only loss came against Timpson on Thursday when the No.18-ranked (TABC poll) Bears nipped the Guard, 48-42.
Timpson led 38-37 going into the fourth frame.
Noah Langemeier finished with 15 points for Brook Hill while Callens and Dlusewski chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Brook Hill is ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest TAPPS Class 5A poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.