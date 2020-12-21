Guard go into Christmas break 8-0 after win over Joaquin

BULLARD — After recording a 44-26 win over visiting Joaquin on Saturday, the Brook Hill Guard will go into their Christmas break with an unblemished (8-0) record.
After a competitive first half — Brook Hill was in front 18-17 to start the second half — whatever adjustments Guard head coach Jacob Agnew made in the locker room at halftime seemed to work out well as Brook Hill outscored the Rams 17-7 in the third period to pull away.
TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson delivered a lethal one, two punch to the Rams (2-4).
Cannon scored 13 points and pulled down four rebounds, while Johnson chipped in 12 points, shagged five caroms and collected six steals.
Chandler Fletcher added seven points for the Guard.
Brook Hill isn't scheduled to play again until Dec. 29 when they travel to LaPoyner. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
