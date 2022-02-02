Guard manhandle Cristo Rey; Dluzewski drops in 22

MESQUITE — Brook Hill coasted to a 91-16 win over Dallas-Cristo Rey Academy on Tuesday evening, getting 22 points from Jakub Dluzewski, who also came away with five rebounds.
Brook Hill (25-6, 4-2) led 54-4 at halftime and outscored the home team 34-0 in the third frame.
Meanwhile, Herman Herder-Conde pitched in 11 points, six rebounds and seven steals for the Guard.
Other key contributors for Brook Hill were Colton Carson (10), Sam Hall (9) and Brady Callens (9).
Brook Hill will host the district tournament beginning on Friday night, weather permitting.
