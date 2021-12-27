Guard open up in Wagstaff with 42-point victory

TYLER — Brady Callens, a senior guard, burned the twine for 27 points to spur Brook Hill to a 79-37 win over Tyler-Cumberland Academy on Monday morning in the 67th Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.
Callens, who nailed three of his team's eight shots from beyond the arc, dumped in 21 of his points in the first half as the Guard took a commanding, 49-17, lead at the break.
Other men hitting for double digits for No. 6-ranked Brook Hill (18-2) included Grayson Murry (16), Noah Langemeier (12) and Herman Herder-Conde (11).
In the Guard's remaining games in the three-day even, Brook Hill will test Whitehouse at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and battle Lindale at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brook Hill is coached by Jacob Agnew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.