Guard rally in the fourth to beat Mustangs, 56-35

McKINNEY — Friday's game between Brook Hill and McKinney Christian Academy had more ups and downs than a carnival roller coaster.
The Guard (5-2, 1-0) outscored the host Mustangs 21-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 56-35 win over the Mustangs in what was Brook Hill's first district game of the year.
Brook Hill led 28-15 at halftime, only to have MCA (3-5, 1-2) come back and tie the game, 35-35, going into the final frame.
Guard quarterback Jack Jordan went 13-17-0 for 204 yards and two touchdowns while Nick LaRocca racked up 183 yards rushing in 25 carries and scored two touchdowns. Luke Morris added 58 yards rushing on five scampers and collected two rushing touchdowns.
Brook Hill amassed 560 total yards in the game, with 356 of that coming on the ground. The Guard scored seven rushing touchdowns in the fray.
Noah Langemeier caught three passes for 71 yards, with one being a touchdown grab.
Defensive standouts for the Guard were Owen Funk (10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection), Von Dawson (3 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 4 tackles), Noah Langemeier (1 interception, 1 defensive touchdown, 7 tackles, 5 passes defended) and Ben Varvas (9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack).
The Guard will host Grace Community School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
