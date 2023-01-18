Guard remain undefeated in district after slamming Dallas Christian, 54-31

MESQUITE - The No. 7-ranked Brook Hill Guard had no trouble in staying perfect in conference play on Tuesday by trouncing Dallas Christian, 54-31, in Mesquite.
Brook Hill (14-6, 4-0) led 15-2 going into the second period of play and never looked back.
Beck Langemeier scored a game-high 16 points for the Guard.
The Chargers saw their record dip to 2-16, 1-3 following the loss.
“Any time you can get a win on the road during district it is big and I was really proud of how we started the game,” said ninth-year head coach Jacob Agnew of Brook Hill. “We got a little comfortable in the third quarter, but then picked it back up in the fourth to finish off the game.”
Dallas Covenant is slated to visit the Guard for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.