Guard remain undefeated in district after slamming Dallas Christian, 54-31

MESQUITE - The No. 7-ranked Brook Hill Guard had no trouble in staying perfect in conference play on Tuesday by trouncing Dallas Christian, 54-31, in Mesquite.

Brook Hill (14-6, 4-0) led 15-2 going into the second period of play and never looked back.

Beck Langemeier scored a game-high 16 points for the Guard.

The Chargers saw their record dip to 2-16, 1-3 following the loss.

“Any time you can get a win on the road during district it is big and I was really proud of how we started the game,” said ninth-year head coach Jacob Agnew of Brook Hill. “We got a little comfortable in the third quarter, but then picked it back up in the fourth to finish off the game.” 

Dallas Covenant is slated to visit the Guard for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you