Guard stumble late in 48-42 loss to Tyler HEAT

TYLER- The Tyler HEAT displayed a late charge to get past Brook Hill, 48-42, on Wednesday in the 68th Wagstaff Classic, which is taking place at Tyler Junior College.
The HEAT (12-7) led by a single point going into the fourth period, but managed to outscore Brook Hill (9-5) 18-13 in the final frame to sew up the win.
Noah Langemeier (15) and Beck Langemeier (12) led the Guard in scoring.
Von Dawson and Ryder Williams knocked in five points apiece for Brook Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.