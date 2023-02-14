Guard suffer heartbreaking loss in playoff opener

BULLARD- The Brook Hill School took it right down to the wire but never recovered after a 7:20 scoring drought in the second half, eventually leading to the demise of the Guard's stellar hoops season.
So was the case however as the Guard took a hard-fought, heart-breaking 41-40, TAPPS 4A bi-district loss to Colleyville-Covenant, on Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium.
Brook Hill couldn’t find the basket beginning at 2:48 of the third quarter as Noah Langemeier scored his twelfth-point to make it a 29-16, Guard advantage.
The Cougars reeled off a 22-0 run going into the final period before Langemeir found the bottom of the net after Covenant had rallied to a 38-31 advantage.
After Brook Hill senior, Von Dawson made a steal and converted a free throw, Jakub
Dluzewski hit from the baseline to narrow the Covenant lead to 38-34.
However, the second half star for the Cougars, Matthew Boughton scored his thirteenth point for a 40-34 Cougar count.
Guard sophomore, Beck Langemeeir then nailed a crucial three-pointer with 1:10 remaining for the Guard, igniting the home crowd, forcing a close one possession deficit.
Cougar guard, AJ Guerra (previously 0-for-4 in the game at the charity stripe), made the front of his one-and-one with seven-seconds left, eventually proving to be the game-winner.
Noah Langemeier’s final three-pointer of the game, season, and career with three-seconds remaining ended the 41-40, nail biting setback.
The Cougars kept full-court pressure up the entire game, making the early scoring tough for Brook Hill.
The Guard returned the defensive pressure as they finally tied the game at 2-2 with less than three-minutes in the first quarter.
Noah Langemeier scored back-to-back buckets as Brook Hill lead 7-5 after the opening quarter.
The Guard scoring rolled from there in the first half taking a 16-6 lead with 2:02 on the clock, leading to a 20-10 intermission cushion.
“It was tough seeing how hard the boys fought and to fall just short,” said ninth-year head coach Jacob Agnew after the loss. “But I can say how proud I am of this group.”
Noah Langemeier finished up with 17 points, followed by Dluzewski and Colton Carson finishing with six-points apiece, with Carson hitting on two treys.
Noah ‘s brother Beck joined another sophomore, Braxton Durrett, with five points, and Dawson chimed in with the one free throw to round out the Guard scoring,
Covenant was led by Boughton’s 13 while 6’4" senior, Ryan Early added 11 for the Cougars.
The Covenant Cougars (18-16), now advance to play top-ranked Lubbock Trinity Christian.
Brook Hill ends the season 18-9, and Co-District Champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.