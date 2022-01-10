Guard tune up for district by stomping Coram Deo, 65-34

PLANO — Brook Hill had its way with the Lions from Plano-Coram Deo on Friday night when the Guard came home with a 65-34 win.
The game was Brook Hill's final tune up before opening conference play at 8 p.m. on Tuesday by hosting Dallas-Bishop Dunne.
Brady Callens, who shot 50-percent (6-12) from the field, topped out with 18 points for Brook Hill, who moved to 21-4 with the win.
Grayson Murry pumped in 11 points and came down with eight rebounds, while Jakub Dluzewski knocked down 11 points to compliment his eight boards and three assists.
The Lions fell to 7-8 following the defeat.
