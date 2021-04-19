Guard unable to generate much with the bats in 5-1 loss to Grace
BULLARD — Brook Hill wasn't able to do much against Grace Community's Jaxson Rees on Saturday afternoon, and in the end the Cougars beat the Guard, 5-1, in Bullard, to split the two-game series.

Rees struck out 12 Brook Hill batters and gave up just three hits in throwing a complete-game victory. Colton Carson stroked a double and drove in a run for for the Guard (15-5, 5-1), with Grayson Murry and Tanner French adding base hits.

Cade Chesly, the Guard started, was the losing pitcher.

The victory was Grace's first in conference play. The Cougars are 9-9-1, 1-5.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Brook Hill will host Dallas Christian. Tuesday is Senior Night at Brook Hill.

 

