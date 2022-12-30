Guard wrap up Wagstaff Classic play by walloping Van

TYLER - Brook Hill hit eight triples in route to flogging Van, 48-30, on Thursday in final-day play of the TJC Wagstaff Classic.
Brook Hill's Beck Langemeier, who led all players with 23 points, sank five treys and Colton Carson had three. Carson ended up with 13 points.
Noah Langemeier tossed in 10 points and Braxton Durrett put in two.
Leading by eight at halftime, Brook Hill outscored the Vandals 14-5 in the third frame in logging the victory.
The Guard (10-5) will travel to Beckville on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
