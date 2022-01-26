Jacksonville senior forward Taylor Gutierrez scored the only goal of the evening on Tuesday when the Fightin’ Maidens edged Longview, 1-0, at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville improved to 5-2-1, while the Lady Lobos fell to 8-2-1.
Gutierrez’ goal was scored on a free kick.
In the junior varsity match, the defenses dominated as the two clubs battled to a scoreless draw.
“Anytime our teams can go out there and keep a quality opponent such as Longview from scoring, is a great moment for our program,” Jacksonville head varsity soccer coach Colten McCown, said.
At 6 p.m. on Friday the Maidens will play host to The Woodlands College Park, who will bring a 5-5 record into the match.
There will be no junior varsity match on Friday.
