Gutierrez leads Maiden Cross Country to District 16-5A title

Jacksonville successfully defended its district title early Thursday morning on its home course by taking first place at the District 16-5A Cross Country Championship.
The Maidens, who are coached by Tony Harris, accumulated 24 points, with Lufkin finishing in second with 57 points.
In third place was Nacogdoches with 75 points, followed by Huntsville (80) and John Tyler (147). Whitehouse fielded less than five runners and was not eligible for the team title.
Jacksonville-junior Taylor Gutierrez won the gold medal in the individual standings by finishing in 19:22.50 (5K).
It was lonely in front for the Jacksonville junior, who completed the course in just over 1:11 in front of the runner up, teammate Emily Martinez.
Martinez, a freshman, posted a time of 20:33.70.
In third place, and earning a trip to regionals, was Karen Karitu of Huntsville, who froze the timer on 20:46.60 on the 45-degree morning that came complete with a brisk northwest wind.
Placings and times for the remaining Maidens that contributed towards the team points total included: Reyna Munoz (5th, 21:10.10), Michelle Medellin (7th, 21:33.40) and Madison Soultanova (9th, 21:43.40).
Lesly Munoz (11th, 22:00.70) and Alexia Davis (13th, 22:25.90) also ran for Jacksonville.
The Maidens' next action will come on Nov. 9-10 at the Class 5A Region II Championships that will take place in Dallas.
