Gutierrez, Martinez represent JHS well at state XC championships

ROUND ROCK — Senior Taylor Gutierrez finished in 29th place at the UIL Class 5A Cross Country Championships on Friday and her teammate, Emily Martinez, a sophomore was not too far behind.
Martinez came in 34th place in a crowded field that number 152.
Gutierrez stopped the timer on 19:07.6 for the 5K run, while Martinez' official time was 19:12.15.
Gutierrez and Martinez represented Jacksonville High as individuals.
Cameron McConnell of Canyon Randall won the race in a time of 17:15.4.
Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden cross country is coached by Brittney Batten.
Batten said that she would like to thank the local community for all the support given to Gutierrez and Martinez.
