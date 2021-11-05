Gutierrez, Martinez represent JHS well at state XC championships

From left, Emily Martinez came in 34th place at the Class 5A State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock on Friday and Taylor Gutierrez, right, ended up in 29th place. A total of 152 runners competed in the 5K run. Pictured center is Jacksonville head girls cross country coach Brittney Batten.

 Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Athletics

ROUND ROCK — Senior Taylor Gutierrez finished in 29th place at the UIL Class 5A Cross Country Championships on Friday and her teammate, Emily Martinez, a sophomore was not too far behind.

Martinez came in 34th place in a crowded field that number 152.

Gutierrez stopped the timer on 19:07.6 for the 5K run, while Martinez' official time was 19:12.15.

Gutierrez and Martinez represented Jacksonville High as individuals.

Cameron McConnell of Canyon Randall won the race in a time of 17:15.4.

Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden cross country is coached by Brittney Batten.

Batten said that she would like to thank the local community for all the support given to Gutierrez and Martinez.

